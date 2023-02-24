SME
Nedeľa, 26. február, 2023
24. feb 2023 o 10:04

Zvládli by ste to? Otestujte sa v cvičnom teste z angličtiny na písomnú maturitu úrovne C1

Maturita 2023.

Jana Hvozdovičová
Jana Hvozdovičová
Vedúca servisných príloh denníka SME
Otestujte sa z úrovne C1.Otestujte sa z úrovne C1. (Zdroj: ADOBE STOCK)

Termín písomných maturít z angličtiny pre rok 2023 je stanovený na stredu 15. marca. Ako sa vraví, cvičenie robí majstra. Študenti, ktorých sa maturita z angličtiny týka, vedia, že si svoje vedomosti môžu vyskúšať v testoch, ktoré už predošlí maturanti absolvovali.

Možností nie je až tak veľa, každý rok na stránke Národného inštitútu vzdelávania a mládeže (predtým Národný ústav certifikovaných meraní vzdelávania), ktorý zároveň zabezpečuje externú časť maturitnej skúšky, pribudne jeden test každej úrovne, spolu s nahrávkou na počúvanie a kľúčom správnych odpovedí.

Súvisiaci článok Čaká vás maturita z angličtiny? Vyskúšajte si cvičný test úrovne B2 

Denník SME pre vás v spolupráci s Národným inštitútom vzdelávania a mládeže pripravil ukážky dvoch testov navyše. Jednu ukážku pre úroveň B2 a jednu ukážku úrovne C1, obe spolu s cvičením na počúvanie a kľúčom správnych odpovedí.

Ak sa vás maturita týka, môže to byť pre vás užitočná pomôcka. A ak sa vás netýka, vyskúšajte, či by ste maturitu zvládli. Aspoň zistíte, ako na tom so znalosťou cudzieho jazyka ste.

LISTENING (10 points)

How to Restore the Balance in Your Life

Nahrávku k tomuto cvičeniu si môžete vypočuť tu.

In this part, you will hear a radio programme in which a psychologist explains how to restore the balance in our lives. The expert will mention five problems and five practical ways of solving them. There are two blocks of five matching questions. Read the options carefully before you listen. You will have to match all ten questions while you are listening to this recording. For questions 01 – 05, choose from the list marked (A) – (H) the problem which is being described. For questions 06 – 10, choose from the next list marked (A) – (H) the practical way of solving this problem. Be careful, there are three extra possibilities which you do not need to use. There is always only one correct answer. Mark your answers on the answer sheet labeled with a X. Now you have 2 minutes to read the tasks.

1st LIST
Questions 01 – 05

01 Problem 1: ............................
02 Problem 2:............................
03 Problem 3: ............................
04 Problem 4: ............................
05 Problem 5: ............................

Options (A) - (H): PROBLEMS

(A) You are unable to limit your concerns for others.
(B) You over-emphasize your work.
(C) You are unable to create harmony in your family.
(D) You don’t know how to rest.
(E) You want everyone to take an active part.
(F) You’re obsessed with achieving a particular goal.
(G) You have unrealistic expectations for relaxation.
(H) You don’t interact with people around you.

Zoznam VŠ, ktoré uverejnili svoj profil v prílohe denníka SME

